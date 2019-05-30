BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A handful of middle school girls got a learning experience they won’t get in the classroom thanks to Tesla.
The Summer Stem Academy kicked off for the girls on Thursday night.
The camp is specifically designed to help them get a firsthand look at exciting careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
With Tesla involved, you also get to try out some cool cars.
“A lot of times we are their only opportunity to get this exposure,” said Paula Hood with Play Like a Girl. “A lot of these girls will share things. When asked questions, and parents hear it for the first time from their daughter, I didn’t know I could do this.”
This was the first of six field trips the girls will go on this summer with partner companies that include Bridgestone Americas and TriStar Medical.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.