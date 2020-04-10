NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Doctors and researchers are working around the clock to find a cure or vaccine to stop COVID-19. Research is being done looking at how the plasma in blood could help patients overcome the virus and are asking people to donate.
In simple terms, after a person gets sick antibodies in plasma remember how to fight the illness. Donated plasma could help do the same for another person.
"The antibody serve as basically a red flag saying hey I’m an infected cell I have the virus and that helps your body identify which cells need to be taken out and eliminated," said said Dr. Liz Culler, Medical Director at Blood Assurance.
Blood banks like Blood Assurance are searching for recovered COVID-positive patients to donate plasma.
"Patients who are sick and in the hospital. Their bodies have not had a chance to make those antibodies yet," said Dr. Culler.
Giving plasma is a little like giving blood, but with a machine that filters the plasma out, then puts the blood back in the donor.
Dr. Culler says plasma therapies for coronavirus are still in research around the country. Only a handful of patients have donated or received plasma in Tennessee.
She says one donation of plasma could help four people get over the worst symptoms.
"We just need everybody who’s recovered from COVID to come in and donate right now," she said.
Blood Assurance asks recovered patients who qualify to donate as soon as possible. A plasma drive will be hosted at Williamson Medical Center on Tuesday, April 14.
Recovered patients can find more information here.
Donors will need to provide documentation of a certified COVID-19 diagnosis and must be symptom-free for either 28 days or 14 days with a negative COVID-19 test. All donors must pass standard blood donation requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.