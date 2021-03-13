LA VERGNE, TENN. (WSMV) - In honor of K-9 Veterans Day, a local non-profit group presented a plaque in honor of a fallen K-9 officer with the Law Vergne Police Department.
Members with Purple Paws, a local non-profit that raises funds to assist domestic, non-domestic, and service animal charities along with spay/neuter programs throughout Middle Tennessee, met Saturday morning with Mayor Jason Cole and Interim Police Chief Chip Davis honoring Sjaak.
Sjaak died last November after being shot while he and his handler, Officer Justin Darby, were leaving the police department.
Officer Darby recently visited U.S. K-9 Unlimited in Abbeville, Louisiana to spend time with K-9s who are in training to be police K-9s. He selected Turbo, a year-and-a-half old Belgian Malinois. Turbo and Officer Darby will be training together in April and Turbo will be sworn-in at a later date.
