NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A midstate prison recently renamed after a fallen correctional administrator now has some new signage to prove it.

On Tuesday the Tennessee Department of Correction unveiled the new signage outside the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville.

The facility had been previously called the Tennessee Prison for Women until it was renamed in Johnson's honor in August.

Johnson worked for the Department of Correction for over 38 years.

"Debra was a true champion of corrections," Corrections Commissioner Tony Parker said. "Debra is what we all strived to be and just set the other model for people to follow."

Johnson was murdered in her home on the grounds of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in 2019.

TDOC also unveiled a memorial plaque honoring Johnson outside of the prison.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

New sign, plaque to honor TDOC administrator The Tennessee Department of Correction is honoring one of its own next week, killed while on the job.