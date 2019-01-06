BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Finalized plans have been unveiled for a Bellevue park after it closed last year due to arsenic found in the playground equipment's wood.
The city learned in 2014 that the playground equipment was treated with a chemical that leaches arsenic. It turns out the levels were higher than the EPA allows, but city officials said they were not enough to be dangerous.
Since the playground had been around since 1996, it was time to replace it.
Matt Royka shared fond memories of Red Caboose Park with News4 on Sunday. It's where he brought his children, including his son, Max, who had special needs.
"My son, Max, really loved being outside and playing. We did lose him a few years back," Royka said. "I wanted to get involved with the special needs aspects of the park."
He's one of several in the Bellevue community stepping up to help rebuild Red Caboose.
Royka remembers when arsenic was discovered in the wood at the park.
"That's definitely scary and it was all the more reason to redo something for Bellevue and to make it safer," Royka said.
City officials said the levels at the park weren't a threat. With a brand new playground in the works, concerns will be gone.
It'll include two treehouses, swings, and other equipment.
"Because the playground has always been the center of everything that goes on in Bellevue historically, it just makes sense that it's the connecting piece," Councilwoman Sheri Weiner said.
Councilwoman Weiner said the price tag for the project is around $650,000.
Most of that is coming from the Metro Parks Department and the rest will come from fundraising efforts.
"It was to me one of the most premier playgrounds for the time already and we just get to bring that up to a whole new level now," Royka said.
In the next few months, the community will get together to build the playground, landscape the park, and paint.
If everything goes as planned, there will be a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony in June.
If you would like to help, click here.
