ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - Plans to redevelop the Global Mall at the Crossings, formerly known as Hickory Hollow Mall, are not moving forward.
In a statement from Ben Freeland, a local business owner who had originally planned to buy the property, recent issues led to the plans being scrapped:
“Unfortunately, at this time we are not able to move forward with our efforts to purchase the former Hickory Hollow/Global Mall property. This is greatly disappointing to me personally given our longterm interests in Antioch and Southeast Nashville and the tremendous amount of work we put into this project. We had an exciting plan and were humbled by the community support for it. That said, there ended up being a number of previously undisclosed, complex issues that came to light in the past few weeks. Unfortunately, there just is not enough time left before the closing deadline to get these issues worked out. We remain bullish on Southeast Nashville and the people in this community that make it so special and are steadfastly committed to helping this part of Nashville be all that it can be."
The mall opened in 1978 and once featured retail stores such as Sears, Macy's, JCPenney, and Dillards. After years of decline that led to the closure of most of its stores, the mall was redeveloped as Global Mall at the Crossings in 2013. The property also became home to the Ford Ice Center, Nashville State Community College, and a branch of Nashville Public Library.
Freeland, who owns Freeland Chevrolet and Freeland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Antioch, has been a moving force of changing the perception of the area which itself has experienced a period of decline and a rise in crime in recent years.
This story is developing and will be updated. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
