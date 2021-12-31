NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music City Midnight Note Drop is poised to drop on Friday night, and event organizers prepared to change course in the event of severe weather.

As 2022 approaches, tourists hope to ring it in with some normalcy. The Music City Midnight Note Drop will have a live audience for the first time since 2019.

Eager tourists have already started to flood downtown Nashville for the last hours of 2021. They told News 4 that they come back with music and cold beer. But, there are emergency plans in place in case of severe weather.

"We'll take precautions and safety first," Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation CEO Butch Spyridon said.

Weather, however, threatens to spoil plans again.

"We have recorded announcements if we need to communicate to the crowd, we can light the entire crowd with the flick of a switch," Spyridon said.

Broadway goers remain unfazed.

"We live in Florida. We survive hurricanes," one tourist told News 4.

"Can't worry about the rain. If it rains, we'll be inside," another tourist said.

City organizers said they are remaining optimistic.

"Be smart, be patient, bring your negative test or your vaccine card and enjoy the night," Spyridon said.

Organizers for Nashville's Music Note Drop ready for weather on NYE NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Music City Note Drop is scheduled to take place on Friday night for the first time since 2019.

Several venues around Nashville have canceled their events for the weather. And several performers have dropped out of tonight's lineup, but Spyridon is teasing a surprise guest.