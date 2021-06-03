NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another mixed-use development has been proposed for Nashville's Edgehill Neighborhood overlooking the interstate and the Gulch.
This new development will be called "North Edge" located off of 12th Avenue South.
Currently, there is the Beaman Automotive site in Edgehill. That existing building would be demolished and a company from Chicago is heading plans for what will come. Marquette Companies has the location under contract to purchase nearly 7 acres.
This project will include several buildings ranging from 5 to 12 stories made up of residential space, retail space for shopping and dining, and a hotel with plans to build 500 rooms and 160-thousand square feet of office space.
Right now, it's just a proposal that's been sent to the Metro Planning Commission, with plans to move forward this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.