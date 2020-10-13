NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Experts say plan ahead and start your holiday shopping now.
That's the message from the National Retail Federation two and a half months out from Christmas.
"We do not recommend waiting to the last minute this year,” said Katherine Cullen, NRF senior director of industry and consumer insights. “There are a number of factors. First is safety. You need to be careful about how many people are in a store at one time, social distancing is something that most consumers say they want to practice.”
Because of the pandemic, Cullen says many people will stay home and turn to online shopping instead.
An influx of online orders could quickly mean delays for package carriers.
"We've heard from various delivery services that they are expecting, they're going to see a large volume this holiday season, that things may take longer to arrive," she said.
Experts say make sure you're paying attention to shipping expectations and inventory.
Shopping early will be key for purchasing your preferred items and getting a guaranteed on-time delivery this year.
Experts say to also expect additional fees on some package shipping as the demand increases this holiday season.
Today is also a chance to score big discounts when you shop online, it's Amazon Prime Day.
