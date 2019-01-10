NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Now that we're in 2019, stolen vehicles continue to be a problem.
In Davidson County, it is illegal to leave your car running unattended. If your car is running while in a parking lot or on the street, you could be fined.
The only time it is OK to do so is if your vehicle is on private residential property, but the doors have to be locked and your car must have an automatic keyless start.
Here's a look at how many vehicles have been stolen in Nashville recently: Between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, 78 cars were stolen. Of those, 45 had their keys left inside, and four of them were left running unattended.
Under state law, you could be responsible if a car thief crashes your vehicle and could have your license suspended for up to six months.
