NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville Planning Department and its partners are unveiling their draft design concepts for 2nd and 1st Avenue North and Riverfront Park on Wednesday.
These initial renderings were drawn from previous community and stakeholder input and recommendations from an advisory panel.
The Nashville Historic Zoning Commission approved some reconstruction recommendations at 170 - 176 Second Avenue N. They’ll still have to come…
All are invited to join this virtual meeting, via Zoom, and provide further feedback and reactions to the various designs for the project.
To register for the event and learn more, visit www.civicdesigncenter.org/all-events/designing-the-street.
Event details:
WHO: Metro Nashville Planning Department and Civic Design Center
WHAT: Designing the Street: 2nd Avenue N Community Meeting
WHERE: Zoom
WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 from 6-7:30 p.m.
