NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Metro Nashville Planning Department and its partners are unveiling their draft design concepts for 2nd and 1st Avenue North and Riverfront Park on Wednesday.

These initial renderings were drawn from previous community and stakeholder input and recommendations from an advisory panel.

All are invited to join this virtual meeting, via Zoom, and provide further feedback and reactions to the various designs for the project.

To register for the event and learn more, visit www.civicdesigncenter.org/all-events/designing-the-street.

Event details:

WHO: Metro Nashville Planning Department and Civic Design Center

WHAT: Designing the Street: 2nd Avenue N Community Meeting

WHERE: Zoom

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 from 6-7:30 p.m.