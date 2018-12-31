Police sirens generic
Getty Images

Police are setting up sobriety checkpoints around Middle Tennessee on New Year's Eve to keep drivers safe and prevent traffic accidents. 

While there will undoubtedly be a saturation of officers patrolling the roadways, the law requires police to announce any official roadblocks in advance.

Here's where you'll see some:

Bedford County

US-41A near Motlow College Road in Normandy

Coffee County

US-41 and Ashbury Road in Manchester

Cumberland County

US-127 and Browns Gap Road in Crossville

DeKalb County

TN-56 Whorten Springs Road in Smithville

Giles County

US-31 at MM-14 in Pulaski

Lawrence County

US-43 at MM-2.9 in Loretto

Putnam County

TN-136 at Bend of the River in Cookeville

Rutherford County

S. Rutherford Boulevard at Highway 41 in Murfreesboro

Sumner County

Nashville Pike between Sandersville Road and Hunt Club Boulevard in Gallatin

Wayne County

TN-13 North in Waynesboro

Williamson County

While there are no official checkpoints, county officials say there will be extra officers working overtime to patrol "problem areas" for DUI-related offenses thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety office.

Wilson County

S. Mt Juliet Road near Central Pike in Mt Juliet

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.