Police are setting up sobriety checkpoints around Middle Tennessee on New Year's Eve to keep drivers safe and prevent traffic accidents.
While there will undoubtedly be a saturation of officers patrolling the roadways, the law requires police to announce any official roadblocks in advance.
Here's where you'll see some:
Bedford County
US-41A near Motlow College Road in Normandy
Coffee County
US-41 and Ashbury Road in Manchester
Cumberland County
US-127 and Browns Gap Road in Crossville
DeKalb County
TN-56 Whorten Springs Road in Smithville
Giles County
US-31 at MM-14 in Pulaski
Lawrence County
US-43 at MM-2.9 in Loretto
Putnam County
TN-136 at Bend of the River in Cookeville
Rutherford County
S. Rutherford Boulevard at Highway 41 in Murfreesboro
Sumner County
Nashville Pike between Sandersville Road and Hunt Club Boulevard in Gallatin
Wayne County
TN-13 North in Waynesboro
Williamson County
While there are no official checkpoints, county officials say there will be extra officers working overtime to patrol "problem areas" for DUI-related offenses thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety office.
Wilson County
S. Mt Juliet Road near Central Pike in Mt Juliet
