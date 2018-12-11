Right now there is not an option for abortion services in Nashville. The Women's Center closed in August and now Planned Parenthood's Nashville location has suspended its abortion services. They say the suspension is temporary during quality improvements, but this is something effecting locals both for and against abortion.
What this means is anyone seeking abortion services in Tennessee will have to travel more than 210 miles to Memphis or more than 180 miles to Knoxville. What complicates this further is a state law passed in 2015 requiring a 48-hour waiting period for an abortion. That means a woman would have to stay extra days in other cities or make a second trip.
The Nashville suspension came up in a tweet by NARAL Pro-Choice America which says in part, "With anti-choice restrictions piling up and medical schools failing to include abortion in their curriculum, this will continue to affect more communities."
"We do not agree with abortion," said Diana Meinweiser, outreach coordinator for Tennessee Right to Life. "A woman in crisis is always in a hurry."
Meinweiser said they've had women come to them since what's happened with Planned Parenthood.
"We've spoken with at least 19 people, and that's big," she said. "That's really big. We've had three or four walk-ins. We can spend more time with these girls in crisis, so they find other options."
Reps for Planned Parenthood did not return News4's calls by news time, asking about what quality improvements are causing the suspension or how long the suspension will last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.