NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Planned Parenthood placed Tennessee under a state of emergency, saying the bans on abortions in its surrounding states pose a national health risk.
States such as Alabama, Missouri, Mississippi and Georgia have all passed heavily restrictive abortion bans this legislative season. Tennessee has not but the bills were reconsidered and will be reconsidered again next year.
The meeting held tonight was to inform people on what lawmakers passed this year and to develop a plan of action for the summer.
Tennessee lawmakers pushed the heartbeat bill to next year; Mississippi and Georgia, however, both passed the bill.
Tennessee lawmakers did pass a trigger bill which would only go into effect if Roe vs. Wade is overturned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.