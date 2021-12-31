KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Planned Parenthood clinic in East Knoxville burned down on Friday morning.

Channel 10 News in Knoxville was first to report that firefighters reported to the scene of heavy fire on Cherry Street around 5:40 a.m.

According to KFD, fire crews remained outside the structure due to the severity of the flames, choosing to attack the fire from the exterior.

KFD reported that the Planned Parenthood clinic had been closed for renovations. During the fire, the building was empty but is now considered a total loss.

KFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire after they dispatched nine fire units with 30 firefighters to the scene. No injuries have been reported.

Statement from Knoxville Fire Via Facebook: This morning at 0639 am the Knox County 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call for a building on fire at 710 N. Cherry (Planned Parenthood). On arrival companies found a large single story commercial building fully involved with fire through the roof. Crews initially attacked the fire defensively from the exterior. Currently the fire is under control and should be declared out shortly. The building was being renovated at the time of the fire. The building is a total loss. The fire is currently under investigation. Further information will be released as the investigation continues. Kfd had 9 units on scene with 30 members. No injuries reported.

Planned Parenthood released a statement regarding the fire on Friday morning: