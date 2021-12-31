KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Planned Parenthood clinic in East Knoxville burned down on Friday morning. Channel 10 News in Knoxville first reported the incident.
The Knoxville Fire Department reported they were at the scene of a heavy fire on Cherry Street around 5:40 a.m. Friday morning.
Fire crews remained outside the structure due the severity of the flames, choosing to attack the fire from the exterior, according to KFD.
KFD reported the Planned Parenthood clinic has been closed for renovations, so it was empty, but is now considered a total loss.
KFD dispatched a total of nine fire units with 30 firefighters to the scene. No injuries have been reported.
KFD is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Planned Parenthood released a statement regarding the fire on Friday morning:
