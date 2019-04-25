NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Planet Fitness is opening their doors to teenagers 15-18 all over the country this summer to get them active and off the couch, and the best part is that it's FREE.
From May 15 to September 1, teens have access to more than 1,700 locations as much as they want all summer long. So what's the catch? They can only workout at the location they sign up at and not at any other location.
So how do they sign up? Just visit any Planet Fitness location. Teens under 18 must bring a parent or guardian along to help with the sign up process. Once a waiver is signed for teens under 18, they can work out alone. Teens who are already 18 don't need a parent or guardian to sign up.
In addition, teens will even have the opportunity to take free fitness classes through the Planet Fitness PE@PF program. Classes are offered at least once a day Monday-Friday.
All teens who sign up are eligible for a scholarship. Planet Fitness will select 51 lucky teens across the country by random selection to receive a scholarship including a $5,000 grand prize. Teens will also be eligible to win prizes on the Planet Fitness social media accounts all summer including Planet Fitness gear, movie tickets, and wireless headphones.
To find out more and find a location nearest you, click here.
