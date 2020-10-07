NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport keeps getting bigger, and so do the cranes.
Believe it or not, they've used a medium sized crane to build a bigger crane that will then build a gigantic crane needed to make their next project happen.
In total, the cranes will be moving 78 trucks of materials.
Like Nashville, the airport is just trying to keep up.
Lat year, 18 million passengers pasted through BNA; 10 years ago it was 7 million. The increase in passengers calls for more concourses, more parking spaces/garages and more everything.
Kym Gerlock from the Nashville International Airport says the next project is “huge and it’s monumental.”
