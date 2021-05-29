SMYRNA, TENN. (WSMV) - A Cessna C501 private plane crashed near the Fate Sanders Marina on Weakley Lane Saturday morning, according to the FAA.
Officials have confirmed 1 person has died as a result of the crash. The FAA also confirmed that 7 people were on board.
Rutherford County officials have identified William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah all of Brentwood, Tennessee. All are presumed deceased.
Authorities say that the plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Smyrna airport around 11:00 a.m.
According to the registration, the 8-seat, 2-engine aircraft is registered to JL&GL Productions LP in Brentwood.
Multiple agencies on scene of a small jet that crashed into Percy Priest Lake around 11:00 a.m. FAA & NTSB en route.— Rutherford County Fire Rescue (@RCFireRescue) May 29, 2021
Dive Teams determining extent of crash site, examining the debris field, & conducting search & rescue.
Boaters and private aircraft urged to stay clear of area. pic.twitter.com/T5DjH3ozBr
The NTSB is leading the investigation.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue and Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management Dive Teams and others on the scene are actively determining the extent of the crash site, examining the debris field, and conducting search and rescue operations.
Rutherford County authorities added diving operations and the recovery effort will resume in the morning.
Boaters on the lake should be advised to stay out of the areas marked with public safety boats. Assistance is not needed from civilian boaters.
