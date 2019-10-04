NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Crews are working to tow away a private jet that veered off into the grass at Signature Airfield near Nashville International Airport.
BNA officials say the private jet landed on the runway and veered of into the grass. No was was injured and the crews are working to tow the plane.
Commercial traffic is not impacted.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
