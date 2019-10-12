A small plane had to make an emergency landing at the Smyrna Airport early Saturday evening due to mechanical issues. The plane ended up circling the Smyrna Airport for nearly and hour and half in order to burn off gas.
The mechanical problem was with the back landing gear. The gear would not come down. The pilot was forced to land the plane with only the front landing gear. After touching down, the plane lunged forward coming to a quick stop.
The pilot is fine. Smyrna Airport emergency officials were on stand by in case of emergency.
