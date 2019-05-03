NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A plan to privatize parking in Nashville is on hold, at least for now.

A judge in Davidson County Chancery Court agreed on Friday to issue a stay for the controversial plan after a motion filed by NTN+LLC, a company that is also competing for the contract.

"We are encouraged by Chancellor Lyle’s ruling to temporarily stop the process in its tracks. Nashville taxpayers deserve a fair and complete process to insure that this thirty year partnership is thoughtfully considered and in their best interest," said Graham White with Atwater Infrastructure. Atwater is a part-owner of NTN+.

Here's how parking in Nashville will change if the Mayor's plan to privatize it passes Mayor David Briley sent a memorandum to the Traffic and Parking commission on Wednesday, detailing a plan that would privatize Nashville's city-owned parking lots including rate and fine increases, extended hours, and staff restructuring.

Nashville Mayor David Briley proposed letting LAZ Parking control all the city’s meters in exchange for $30 million.

“But something just went wrong here. I would contend that NTN Plus and LAZ were not treated equally or the same,” said attorney Saul Solomon, Klein Solomon PLLC.