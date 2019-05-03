NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A plan to privatize parking in Nashville is on hold, at least for now.
A judge in Davidson County Chancery Court agreed on Friday to issue a stay for the controversial plan after a motion filed by NTN+LLC, a company that is also competing for the contract.
"We are encouraged by Chancellor Lyle’s ruling to temporarily stop the process in its tracks. Nashville taxpayers deserve a fair and complete process to insure that this thirty year partnership is thoughtfully considered and in their best interest," said Graham White with Atwater Infrastructure. Atwater is a part-owner of NTN+.
Mayor David Briley sent a memorandum to the Traffic and Parking commission on Wednesday, detailing a plan that would privatize Nashville's city-owned parking lots including rate and fine increases, extended hours, and staff restructuring.
Nashville Mayor David Briley proposed letting LAZ Parking control all the city’s meters in exchange for $30 million.
“But something just went wrong here. I would contend that NTN Plus and LAZ were not treated equally or the same,” said attorney Saul Solomon, Klein Solomon PLLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.