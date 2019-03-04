NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lane closures went into place on parts of Interstate 440 over the weekend, which is expected to slow down traffic throughout the day.

One specific area to watch out for is along West End Avenue, where crews have split the eastbound and westbound entrance ramps onto I-440. The eastbound ramp is now in a new location.

Crews have started laying out barrier walls along I-440 in both directions. They are starting from the west and moving east.

From West End Avenue to Belmont Avenue, the closures are already done in each direction. By the spring, the entire interstate will be fully lined with that barrier.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction. During the day, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., two lanes will be open in each direction of I-440.

The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph in both directions. Be cautious, as there are workers in the area, and law enforcement officers are handing out citations to speeders.

Alternate routes to avoid I-440 construction There are several alternate routes around south Nashville to avoid the construction zone on …

Changes made to West End exit ramps ahead of I-440 construction Friday is officially the start of the long-term lane closures on I-440 with heavy construction that will last nearly a year and a half.