I-440 closures

Lane closures are now in effect along I-440 in Nashville.

 WSMV

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lane closures went into place on parts of Interstate 440 over the weekend, which is expected to slow down traffic throughout the day.

One specific area to watch out for is along West End Avenue, where crews have split the eastbound and westbound entrance ramps onto I-440. The eastbound ramp is now in a new location.

Crews have started laying out barrier walls along I-440 in both directions. They are starting from the west and moving east.

From West End Avenue to Belmont Avenue, the closures are already done in each direction. By the spring, the entire interstate will be fully lined with that barrier.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., only one lane of traffic will be open in each direction. During the day, from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., two lanes will be open in each direction of I-440.

The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph in both directions. Be cautious, as there are workers in the area, and law enforcement officers are handing out citations to speeders.

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Traffic Reporter/Meteorologist

Melanie Layden has been the News4 traffic anchor/reporter since May 2015. She also fills in as a meteorologist after completing course work at Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.