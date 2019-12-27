Many people plan to ring in the new year with a bang! Problem Solver Caresse Jackman tells us where you can purchase fireworks legally

If you're looking to ring in the new year with a bang, here are some locations where you can buy fireworks. 

Remember, it's illegal to set off fireworks in Davidson County 

Nervous Charlie's Fireworks

801 TN-76, White House, TN 37188

(615) 672-4921

Saturday 5:30am-10pm

Sunday 6am-9pm

5:30 am-9pm Monday and Tuesday

 

Hee Haw Fireworks

846 Louisville Hwy,

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

615-851-8678

Saturday 9am-9pm

December 30th and 31st hours will have extended hours

 

B and B Family - TNT Fireworks Supercenter – LaVergne

5016 Murfreesboro Rd, LaVergne, TN 37086

(615) 793-4900

Starting Saturday, Hours are from 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-9pm

December 30th-31st 10am-11pm

 

Surefire Fireworks, INC. Wholesale & Retail

1946 Murfreesboro Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090

(615) 449-0558

surefirefireworks.com

Open 10am-8pm

NYE open 9am-10pm

