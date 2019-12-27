If you're looking to ring in the new year with a bang, here are some locations where you can buy fireworks.
Remember, it's illegal to set off fireworks in Davidson County
Nervous Charlie's Fireworks
801 TN-76, White House, TN 37188
(615) 672-4921
Saturday 5:30am-10pm
Sunday 6am-9pm
5:30 am-9pm Monday and Tuesday
Hee Haw Fireworks
846 Louisville Hwy,
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
615-851-8678
Saturday 9am-9pm
December 30th and 31st hours will have extended hours
B and B Family - TNT Fireworks Supercenter – LaVergne
5016 Murfreesboro Rd, LaVergne, TN 37086
(615) 793-4900
Starting Saturday, Hours are from 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-9pm
December 30th-31st 10am-11pm
Surefire Fireworks, INC. Wholesale & Retail
1946 Murfreesboro Rd, Lebanon, TN 37090
(615) 449-0558
Open 10am-8pm
NYE open 9am-10pm
