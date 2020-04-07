(WSMV) - Delivery driver job positions at 17 Nashville/Clarksville area Pizza Hut locations are open for immediate hire.
GPS Hospitality says interviews for the 45 open positions will be conducted through video chat. Pizza Hut is also reportedly speeding up its hiring process, which aims to have delivery drivers trained and on the road in five hours.
“With the increasing importance of contactless service, GPS Hospitality is committed to building out its delivery teams to provide quality food options for our customers,” said GPS Hospitality President Michael Lippert. “Although we are looking to staff new drivers immediately, open positions are permanent. During this challenging time, GPS hopes to assist our communities with safe contactless food options, as well as economic uplift.”
The Pizza Hut locations with immediate hiring needs are:
- 324 Frey St., Sycamore Square S/C, Ashland City
- 243b W Main St., Camden
- 1901 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., Clarksville
- 175 Hwy 76, Clarksville
- 1889 Fort Campbell Blvd., Clarksville
- 703 South Riverside Dr., Clarksville
- 1933 Tiny Town Rd., Clarksville
- 642 Highway 46 South, Dickson
- 2401 Fairview Blvd. West, Fairview
- 1101 Nashville Pike, Gallatin
- 2854 Highway 41 S, Greenbrier
- 673 S. Mount Juliet Rd., Mount Juliet
- 1055 Mineral Wells St., Paris
- 2727 York Rd., Pleasant View
- 301 N. Broadway, Portland
- 3522 Tom Austin Hwy., Springfield
- 640 Old State Rte. 76, White House
Applicants can visit www.workforgps.com or text ‘GPS’ to 37872 to apply.
