Shooting on Briarwick Drive

Shooting on Briarwick Drive

 WSMV Photojournalist Thomas Davis

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the person who shot a pizza delivery driver in Nashville's Bordeaux neighborhood. 

The shooting happened a little after midnight on Briarwick Drive Friday.

The victim told police he was delivering pizza to the location when the suspect reportedly walked up to him and said, "Oh, it's you again." The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim twice before fleeing on foot. 

Police tell us the delivery driver was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. 

The victim described the suspect as a black male wearing a dark green hoodie with a red shirt. A K-9 Unit is assisting in the investigation. 

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.