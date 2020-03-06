NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the person who shot a pizza delivery driver in Nashville's Bordeaux neighborhood.
The shooting happened a little after midnight on Briarwick Drive Friday.
The victim told police he was delivering pizza to the location when the suspect reportedly walked up to him and said, "Oh, it's you again." The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim twice before fleeing on foot.
Police tell us the delivery driver was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The victim described the suspect as a black male wearing a dark green hoodie with a red shirt. A K-9 Unit is assisting in the investigation.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
