NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After more than 11 years in the iconic Symphony Place building downtown, Pinnacle Financial Partners will be relocating its corporate headquarters less than a mile away to a new, soon-to-be-constructed office tower at Nashville Yards.
The building will stand 34 stories high above Church street and take up 18 acres of land from owner and developer Southwest Value Partners. The new trapezoidal-shaped tower will be sandwiched between the Grand Hyatt Hotel and the existing first Amazon office tower.
"When we first moved south of Broadway, which is an extension of the traditional business district, we were kind of pioneers," explained Rob McCabe, Chairman of Pinnacle Financial Partners. "We view that area of town closer to the interstate, the Nashville Yards in particular, as sort of the new opportunity to extend the business district."
Pinnacle will be the main anchor of the building, taking up more than 60,000 square feet of office space, but there will also be an additional 28,000 square feet of retail space below.
"It will be a great place with density, retail, apartments, condominiums, and office towers full of productive workers," said McCabe.
Groundbreaking will begin later this year with a completion date goal of 2025.
