After more than 11 years in the iconic Symphony Place building downtown, Pinnacle Financial Partners will be relocating its corporate headquarters less than a mile away to a new, soon-to-be-constructed office tower at Nashville Yards.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After more than 11 years in the iconic Symphony Place building downtown, Pinnacle Financial Partners will be relocating its corporate headquarters less than a mile away to a new, soon-to-be-constructed office tower at Nashville Yards.

The building will stand 34 stories high above Church street and take up 18 acres of land from owner and developer Southwest Value Partners. The new trapezoidal-shaped tower will be sandwiched between the Grand Hyatt Hotel and the existing first Amazon office tower.

"When we first moved south of Broadway, which is an extension of the traditional business district, we were kind of pioneers," explained Rob McCabe, Chairman of Pinnacle Financial Partners. "We view that area of town closer to the interstate, the Nashville Yards in particular, as sort of the new opportunity to extend the business district."

Pinnacle will be the main anchor of the building, taking up more than 60,000 square feet of office space, but there will also be an additional 28,000 square feet of retail space below.

"It will be a great place with density, retail, apartments, condominiums, and office towers full of productive workers," said McCabe.

Groundbreaking will begin later this year with a completion date goal of 2025.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist / Reporter

Melanie Layden is the weekend morning meteorologist at WSMV. She also has a segment during the week called "Growing Nashville" where she covers the growth of Music City. Melanie has been Working 4 You since 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.