NEW YORK (WSMV) - Nickelodeon and Pinkfong will partner to develop an original animated series based on Baby Shark.
"With music, characters, story and dance all combined together, Baby Shark took the world by storm, amassing 2.9 billion YouTube views and becoming the 9th most watched video in the platform’s history. The song recorded a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned a viral phenomenon #BabySharkChallenge, generating over 700K cover videos around the globe," said a news release.
Viacom (owner of Nickelodeon) will also produce merchandise and products featuring the series.
“Baby Shark has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the world, so it’s no surprise it’s one of the top 10 most-viewed videos on YouTube ever,” said Ramsey Naito, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Animation. “At the heart of any popular piece of content is a terrific character, and we have a great opportunity to further explore the world of Baby Shark and follow this family through some great animated adventures on Nickelodeon.”
“We are really excited to be partnering with Nickelodeon to co-produce our first television series about Baby Shark and look forward to bringing our characters from the screen into the real world,” said Min Seok Kim, CEO, SmartStudy.
Baby Shark launched on YouTube in November 2015.
And now we wonder what the theme song will be... doo doo doo doo doo doo.
