NUNNELLY, TN (WSMV) - The deadly flooding in Humphreys County has led to the closure of Pinewood Farms Kitchen and Mercantile.
It wasn't just Humphreys County that was hit hard from last weekend's flooding. Several surrounding counties also experienced devastating damage.
Located about 40 miles from Nashville in Hickman County is Pinewood Farms. It has been around for ages, but Mee McCormick and her husband, Lee, owned the restaurant and general store for the last seven years.
It's become a staple in the little town, and people from all over would drive to eat her farm-to-table meals. But after Saturday's flood, the McCormick's found that their farm was a total loss.
"It is with a heavy heart that after severe flood damage to the farm that supports this restaurant. We have decided to CLOSE Pinewood Kitchen & Mercantile permanently," Mee McCormick said in a Facebook post.
That post has nearly 2,000 reactions from members of the community. It was a place where Mee McCormick was determined to give everyone a delicious but healthy meal, even to the point where if you couldn't pay for it, you'd eat for free. That was her belief.
Saturday will be the last day open at the Mercantile Store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The family is welcoming the public to come to give one final goodbye before closing.
