LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - The flight instructor who landed an airplane on a Lawrence County highway has been indicted, according to court records.
Elroy Devoll was charged with reckless operation of an aircraft and reckless endangerment after he landed a plane on Highway 43 north of Lawrenceburg, then taxied the plane to Lawrence County High School for career day.
A flight instructor at the Lawrenceburg-Lawrence County Airport took an unusual ride to career day at Lawrence County High School. He took a plane.
He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail after the indictment by the grand jury but has been released on $25,000 bond.
In addition to the criminal charges, the FAA reports that Devoll’s license has also been suspended in the wake of the incident.
