LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - The flight instructor who landed an airplane on a Lawrence County highway has been indicted, according to court records.

Elroy Devoll was charged with reckless operation of an aircraft and reckless endangerment after he landed a plane on Highway 43 north of Lawrenceburg, then taxied the plane to Lawrence County High School for career day.

He was booked into the Lawrence County Jail after the indictment by the grand jury but has been released on $25,000 bond.

In addition to the criminal charges, the FAA reports that Devoll’s license has also been suspended in the wake of the incident.