MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A pilot walked away unharmed after his plane went down in Murfreesboro Monday night.
Officials with the Murfreesboro Fire Department described the incident as an "improper landing."
The pilot landed near Lyle McDonald Ct and Blackman Road around 7:30 p.m.
After he went down, the pilot walked away from the scene to get help. No injuries were reported.
The plane was an Ultralight plane and did not have a tail number. It is unclear at this time if the FAA is investigating.
