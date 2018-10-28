MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A pilot is suffering minor injuries after crashing a single-engine plane near the City of Murfreesboro Airport on Sunday afternoon.
Officials with the Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Dept. arrived at the crash site off E Northfield Boulevard just after noon.
The 79-year-old man was removed from the plane and transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials said there was a minor fuel leak coming from the plane, but MFRD was able to shut off the leak before a fire started.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will now take over investigating the crash.
Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.