WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Crews responded to a small plane that made a hard landing near the 100 block of Fall Creek Road on Thursday morning.
The crash reportedly happened just after 9:30 a.m.
Officials tell us the pilot was the only one on board at the time and appeared to have minor injuries to their upper body after climbing from the plane.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to avoid the areas as the FAA completes its investigation.
News4 has a team on the way to the scene and will bring updates as they are available.
