RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Emergency personnel are working at the scene of a plane crash in Rutherford County.
A two seat, single engine Cessna crashed near Providence Christian Academy on Dejarnette Lane.
According to Murfreesboro Police, the pilot has been taken to the hospital after the crash.
News4 is minutes from the scene and will update this story with new information as it is available.
