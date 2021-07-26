MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Dejarnette Lane near the Murfreesboro Municipal Airport has reopened after a small plane crashed near Providence Christian Academy.
Murfreesboro Police said the pilot, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The pilot was alert and talking before taken to the hospital.
The two-seat single engine Cessna crashed just before 9 a.m.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue firefighters were able to move a plane that crashed on Dejarnette Lane Monday morning.
Murfreesboro Police Department
Authorities were able to remove the plane from the road just after 10:30 a.m.
