NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The pilot who performed a ride check with the pilot of the Cessna that crashed into Percy Priest Lake has had the ability to check other pilots restored.

The FAA had suspended the privilege of Keith Chapman to perform ride checks with other pilots during the investigation of the crash that occurred on May 29.

Plane with 7 passengers crashes into Percy Priest Lake; all presumed dead A Cessna C501 private plane crashed near the Fate Sanders Marina on Weakley Lane Saturday morning, according to the FAA.

Chapman is designated as a designated pilot examiner in the Nashville area by the FAA and did ride checks with pilots, including William Lara, the pilot of the Cessna 501 that crashed shortly after takeoff from Smyrna Airport, killing all seven people on board.

Chapman said the FAA had restored his ability to do ride checks with pilots around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.