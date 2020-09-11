Pilot dies after plane crash in Madison County

JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - A pilot died after a single-engine plane crash overnight in Madison County.
A six-passenger plane left from McKellar Sipes Airport in Jackson heading for Dickson around 2:30 a.m.
However, the plane needed to make an emergency landing, according to Tom Mapes, who is the PIO for Madison County Sheriff’s Department. The plane crashed a mile from the airport in a wooded area near 36 Womack Rd in Huntersville, Mapes said.
Mapes said the unidentified pilot died at the scene and was the only one aboard the plane.
The cause of the cash is being investigated by FAA.
