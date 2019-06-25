NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Software-based bookkeeping company Pilot.com announced plans to locate 450 jobs and a new account management headquarters in Nashville.
The software-based bookkeeping company plans to create more than 450 new jobs in Davidson County over the next five years.
“It is great news that yet another company is choosing Nashville as the location for one of its headquarters,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “Tennessee continues to attract companies like Pilot.com because of our business-friendly environment and strong workforce. I want to thank Pilot.com for investing in Nashville and for creating more than 450 jobs here.”
Pilot.com will be located in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood. The new office will house its finance operations and customer support teams. The company also plans on growing its base of software engineers at the facility.
"Nashville was always at the top of our list of candidate locations for a second office. The city has great schools, attracts incredible, diverse talent, and is making smart investments to support its burgeoning startup scene,” said Pilot.com founder Jessica McKeller in a news release. “I also know first-hand that it's a great place to live and raise a family.”
Pilot.com, Inc., was founded in 2017 in San Francisco. The company provides a bookkeeping solution for startups and small businesses. According to a news release, the company specializes in freeing up founders and CEOs of companies from the process of keeping their company’s books by providing software-based bookkeeping and customer support services to its customers.
Pilot.com attributed its decision to locate in Nashville to the city’s growing tech and startup scene coupled with a strong group of accounting professionals stemming from the city's accounting and financial management schools.
“Nashville’s economy continues to grow and diversify. Pilot.com’s decision to bring in more than 450 jobs in our city is a testament to our business-friendly environment and high quality of life,” said Nashville Mayor David Briley in a news release. “Today also highlights Nashville’s growing tech sector. Our city is becoming increasingly well-positioned for the economy of the future, and I am committed to making sure our workforce is ready to meet that challenge.”
Since 2015, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has supported nearly 70 projects in Davidson County, resulting in the creation of more than 21,000 new jobs and approximately $2 billion in capital investment.
“Tennessee has ranked No. 1 in the Southeast for headquarters job growth since 2013. I am honored to have Pilot.com establish its account management headquarters in Nashville, continuing to strengthen our headquarters industry in the state by creating more than 450 jobs in Davidson County,” said TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe in a news release. “I look forward to seeing this company excel in Tennessee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.