NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The American Airlines pilot and former Army major charged with triple murder said he didn’t do it.

Former stepson describes accused murderer as being 'a monster' A massive break in a nearly four-year-old cold case has a small Kentucky community reeling, but possibly no one more than the accused murderer’s former stepson.

Christian (Kit) Martin is charged with the murders of his former neighbors in Pembroke, KY.

A News4 I-Team investigation revealed how one of the victims found evidence that ultimately led to Martin’s court martial in 2016.

That year Martin told the I-Team he wasn’t worried about being prosecuted.

+2 Indictment: Former Army major shot and killed three people, tried to burn evidence A newly released indictment details how a former army major killed three of his neighbors and then tried to burn the evidence.

Michael Thomas, Martin’s attorney, told News4 his client maintains his innocence.

“The truth will come out when we get the discovery from prosecutors. The truth will come out in the end,” said Thomas.

Martin’s fiancée is also speaking out about his arrest saying she believes he is 100% innocent.

“Although I sympathize with the losses of the Phillips and the Dansereau families, Kit has given his life to public service,” said Laura Spencer. “He sacrificed his self for his fellow man, and he’s an honest man, so his family and I believe that he is 100% innocent. We will continue to support him in any way we can.”

The son of the couple who was killed said he has always believed Martin is responsible.

Martin moved to North Carolina and began flying for American Airlines shortly have his court martial case was closed.

He is currently facing murder, burglary and arson charges. He is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday in Hopkinsville, KY.