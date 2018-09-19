FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival kicks off this weekend at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

There will be all kinds of music at the festival, such as rock, Americana and jazz.

+3 Headliners for Pilgrimage Music Festival announced The massive festival is set for Sept. 22 and 23 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

Headliners performing include Jack White, Lionel Richie, Hozier, Counting Crows, Amos Lee, Dawes, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, and Brandi Carlisle.

Performances begin on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

The Music on Main & Beyond event gets started in downtown Franklin on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Click for tickets or information on the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.