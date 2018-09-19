Headliners for Pilgrimage Music Festival announced

The headliners and full lineup were announced Tuesday. (WSMV)

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival kicks off this weekend at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

There will be all kinds of music at the festival, such as rock, Americana and jazz.

Headliners performing include Jack White, Lionel Richie, Hozier, Counting Crows, Amos Lee, Dawes, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, and Brandi Carlisle.

Performances begin on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

The Music on Main & Beyond event gets started in downtown Franklin on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Click for tickets or information on the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.