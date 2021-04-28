FRANKLIN, TN (WMSV) - The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has announced the lineup for its upcoming 2021 event.
Set to take place on September 25th and 26th, artists including Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and many more are scheduled to perform.
You asked for it, and HERE IT IS! 2021 Pilgrimage Festival lineup! #MakeThePilgrimage https://t.co/orrC6ECl2g pic.twitter.com/XolFooJdNv— Pilgrimage Festival (@PilgrimageFest) April 28, 2021
The festival started back in 2015 and is held at the Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin. Franklin resident Kevin Griffin and his friends W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan are the brains behind the two-day event.
For more information on the festival and its lineup, click here.
