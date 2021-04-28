Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2019 - Day 2

FRANKLIN, TN (WMSV) - The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has announced the lineup for its upcoming 2021 event. 

Set to take place on September 25th and 26th, artists including Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and many more are scheduled to perform. 

The festival started back in 2015 and is held at the Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin. Franklin resident Kevin Griffin and his friends W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan are the brains behind the two-day event. 

