Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival canceled due to COVID-19

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled another festival in Tennessee.
On Tuesday, organizers of the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival announced that this year’s event will be canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anyone who purchased early bird tickets can use them in 2021 or receive a full refund. Pilgrimage officials will be reaching out to those people via email next week.
Organizers said they are already planning for next year’s event.
“With pieces in place, we were fully ready to accelerate preparations to host the festival this year. However, it became clear that the assurance for public safety would be difficult at best, and we needed to postpone until 2021,” Brandt Wood, one of the festival’s co-producers, said in a statement on Tuesday. “We had sincerely hoped that Pilgrimage would serve its annual role to bring the community out to celebrate music and, particularly this year, to celebrate coming back together. Alas, the circumstances require us to look to next year for this."
Wood thanked all the Pilgrimage managers, staff, vendors and artists for their support over the past five years. He added that they are "committed to many more years of great music, local flavor and fellowship in Franklin."
"There is simply no substitute for live music and the healing power it can provide. We know people will be more than ready to rejoice in this experience again when the climate improves," Wood said.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.