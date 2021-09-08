FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Officials have released the performance schedule for the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival later this month at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris and Cage The Elephant headline the festival scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26. The two-day celebration of art, culture and diverse music will include more than 50 acts.

The Black Keys and Morris will headline Saturday’s performances on six different stages. The Dave Matthews Band wraps up the festival on Sunday along with Cage the Elephant.

Click to view the full schedule.

Daily shuttle passes are available with a pickup at 11 a.m. at one of five locations: Four Points by Sheraton, 760 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood; Baymont by Wyndham, 4206 Franklin Commons Ct, Franklin; Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., in front of Cool Springs Conference Center, TownePlace Suites by Marriott Franklin Cool Springs, 7153 S. Springs Dr., Franklin, TN (11:15 a.m.), Outside soccer field parking lot, Granny White Pike and Morrow Avenue, Nashville, and in front of 312 Pizza Company, 371 Monroe St., Nashville.

Click for additional information about the Pilgrimage Festival, including the event’s COVID-19 policy.