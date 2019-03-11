JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - Piedmont Natural Gas employees will be conducting routine pipeline maintenance starting this week.
The work is expected to happen between Monday and Wednesday in the area of 7056 Old Hickory Blvd. near Joelton.
Residents may see a tall flame, accompanied by loud noises, including a whistling sound, and the smell of natural gas.
This is part of the "flaring" process, which takes place when excess natural gas is used to propel an inspection device through the pipeline and is released and burned off.
Piedmont Natural Gas personnel will be working with local fire departments to make sure the work is conducted safely.
