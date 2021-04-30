PIGEON FORGE, TN (WSMV) - Fans of Dollywood will soon get the chance to take a piece of the park home with them.
The amusement park is getting ready to auction off pieces from the park that have been on display at some time.
All the pieces up for auction are surplus items in the park's warehouse and feature things like Christmas décor, park decorations, ride cars, water fountains and more.
The auction is scheduled for next Saturday in Sevierville.
