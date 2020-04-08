Our local businesses are being faced with difficult realities and difficult decisions every day. With that, one place wants those businesses to know they're not alone.
'We Believe in Nashville.'
'Standing Together...Six Feet Apart.'
Those messages were posted on signs looking out over Church Street Wednesday.
At the famous downtown spots, papers were taped to the windows explaining to anyone passing by that they're closed due to the Coronavirus.
"Being a small business owner is not for the faint of heart, even in the good times, even when it's quote, unquote easy," said Sam Davidson, co-founder and CEO of Batch Nashville.
The company sells locally-made food and home items.
"We're still operating our e-commerce business," Davidson said, standing in a warehouse as workers rolled up items in bubble wrap and placed them in boxes. "We're essential cause we have grocery and body and bath care options."
Aside from a few drive-though hours on Saturdays, Davidson's team isn't able to work out of their retail store in the Farmer's Market.
"Our retail store counts for about half of our revenue annually," he said. "Having to close that down was a big hit for us from a revenue standpoint."
Of course, Davidson's not alone, and his company has a way of showing that.
On the Batch Nashville blog and Instagram, there's a collection of pictures of signs around town by small businesses.
'Scrappy small business here.'
'Until we can HonkyTonk again, stay safe and keep the faith.'
"They do convey the whole range of emotions," said Davidson. "Small business owners right now face anger, confusion, sadness, grief. Behind every small business is a story, somebody's dream, somebody's hope, somebody's passion."
Batch Nashville's photos of local signs can be seen here: https://batchnashville.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.