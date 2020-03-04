NORTH NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Thousands in Nashville are looking for a sign of hope in the aftermath of a tornado.
For a North Nashville man, it’s a picture of Jesus in the midst of his destroyed home .
“He still watches over us no matter what,” Troy Coleman who lives at the home said.
Coleman said he prepared for the tornado by hunkering down. He said it came through quickly.
"It's there. We're still here. My mother and I, we made it out. We're OK,” Coleman said.
Like others in the neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Formosa Street, they’re trying to rebuild.
Neighbors like Phom Sisoukrath are collecting supplies to help others in need. His house has been a central hub of sorts.
"There's a unity to it and it just brings everybody together. That's good for the rebuilding process,” Sisoukrath said.
He and his friends remember seeing the picture of Jesus left untouched after the storm.
"You see a lot of interesting things when storms hit. I've heard different stories of things being left. I've heard small things not being picked up, but then heavy things like cars being blown away," Sisoukrath said
For Coleman, he said the image represents his faith and the power of believing. He hopes that will help save a home that's been in the family for years.
"You never know about mother nature. You just have to hold yourself together and rebuild,” Coleman said.
