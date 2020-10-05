NASHVILLE (WSMV) - First responders were called to a lawyers office in Nashville after a pickup truck crashed into it on Monday morning.
The call for the crash came in just after 6:30 a.m. to a home on Forrest Avenue.
Crews at the scene tell us fortunately, no one was inside the house at the time of the wreck. We're told the home operates as a lawyers office.
The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and is expected to be ok.
Officials are now investigating what led to the crash.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates.
