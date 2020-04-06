HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A pickup truck involved in a police chase Monday morning was struck by a train after crashing on the tracks.
The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to pull over the pickup truck on Highway 70 east of Waverly for speeding over 100 mph in a 55 mph.
The driver fled from deputies and later crashed on the railroad tracks at Cooley and Railroad Street. The driver, Kenneth Manley, was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
While Manley was being arrested, a CSX train smashed into his pickup truck. There were no injuries reported.
Manley is charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, assault, resisting arrested, reckless endangerment, and DUI.
