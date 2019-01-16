pickett county

BYRDSTOWN, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee school district will be closed for the rest of the week because of a flu outbreak.

Pickett County Schools will be closed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The school district will be back in session on Tuesday, Jan. 22, after taking Monday off for MLK Day.

It's unclear how many students are being affected by the flu.

